FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA & FOX24 News will now be streaming newscasts live, as well as severe weather & breaking news, as they happen on your favorite mobile device or your computer!

Watch KNWA News by going to the ‘Watch’ tab on the website, then click on ‘KNWA News Live‘ and watch the shows as they happen. FOX24 News Live is also located under the ‘Watch’ tab.

“Today’s announcement that we are now streaming our local newscasts is a clear demonstration of our commitment to viewers to bring them the news whenever and wherever it is convenient for them. We are very excited about offering our newscasts on this new platform and hope that our viewers are too,” Vice President and General Manager of KNWA & FOX24 News Lisa Kelsey said.

KNWA & FOX24 News Director Lisa Brence says, “this has been in the works for quite some time, and we’re thrilled to finally launch! Viewers from across our area – and well beyond – have asked us to live stream for years. It’s truly exciting to be able to keep people safe, informed and connected through this new platform.”

KNWA News Live can be viewed at the following times below. Times may change due to breaking news or sports coverage.

KNWA Schedule

Monday – Friday

5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

10:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

10:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday

5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

10:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

FOX24 News Live schedule is below. The times may change due to breaking news or sports coverage.

FOX24 Schedule

Monday – Friday

7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday

9:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday

9:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

To watch shows on the KNWA/FOX24 app, click the menu at the top left and navigate to ‘Watch News Live’ where two players will be located with KNWA and FOX24 News.