FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA/FOX24 has been nominated for four EMMY Awards.

The following are the categories, nominees and the projects they were nominated for:

Anchor – Weather – Dan Skoff – Takes You Further – KFTA

Sports Story – News – Ethan Sam, Crystal Martinez – Remarkable Women: Laurie Adkins – KNWA

Crime/Justice – News – Crystal Martinez, Brad Horn – Cold Case: Who Killed Gail Vaught? – KNWA

Environment/Science – News – Perry Elyaderani – Tontitown’s Landfill Concerns – KNWA

The ceremony will be held on Sept. 30 at the Branson Convention Center in Missouri.