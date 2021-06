FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Employees with KNWA/FOX24 participated in several volunteer projects on Thursday as part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

The day marked the 25th anniversary of the founding of our parent company, Nexstar Media Group.

Our team at KNWA/FOX24 volunteered at the following locations:

Kicking off #FoundersDay for @NXSTMediaGroup this morning at Apple Seeds! We’re spending part of the day giving back to our wonderful community! Here’s our before photo 😂 #NexstarCares #NwaNews pic.twitter.com/LdYzoWZPpF — Crystal Martinez (@Crystal_MNews) June 17, 2021