Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results
Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results

KNWA & FOX24 partner with The Cancer Challenge to raise money in NWA

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA & FOX24 is partnering with The Cancer Challenge for an all-day telethon to raise money.

Live coverage of the telethon will begin on Tuesday, November 10 at 5 a.m. on KNWA. You can call 479-271-7686 or text CANCERNWA to 44321 to donate. You can also visit The Cancer Challenge website to give or visit its Facebook page.

You can also donate in person at Cameron Smith & Associates in Rogers, located at 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway #101.

The Cancer Challenge is a 100% local non-profit serving Northwest Arkansas for more than 27 years. It has raised and invested more than $13.4 million for Northwest Arkansas and supports local cancer programs and services provided to family, friends and neighbors. 

The non-profit has provided cancer services to more than 500,000 people here in Northwest Arkansas, working to identify emerging needs for locals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

Full Election Results

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers