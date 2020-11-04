KNWA & FOX24 partner with The Cancer Challenge to raise money in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA & FOX24 is partnering with The Cancer Challenge for an all-day telethon to raise money.

Live coverage of the telethon will begin on Tuesday, November 10 at 5 a.m. on KNWA. You can call 479-271-7686 or text CANCERNWA to 44321 to donate. You can also visit The Cancer Challenge website to give or visit its Facebook page.

You can also donate in person at Cameron Smith & Associates in Rogers, located at 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway #101.

The Cancer Challenge is a 100% local non-profit serving Northwest Arkansas for more than 27 years. It has raised and invested more than $13.4 million for Northwest Arkansas and supports local cancer programs and services provided to family, friends and neighbors.

The non-profit has provided cancer services to more than 500,000 people here in Northwest Arkansas, working to identify emerging needs for locals.