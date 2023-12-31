FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some big stories from Northwest Arkansas happened this year, but there are some that you need to keep an eye on in 2024.

Asa Hutchinson’s run for the White House

Republican presidential candidate former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses attendees at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson formally announced his presidential bid back in April, joining former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Govs. Nikki Haley of South Carolina and Chris Christie of New Jersey and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Hutchinson has been absent from the debate stages as the Iowa Caucus approaches Jan. 15, 2024, kicking off the presidential primary schedule.

KNWA/FOX 24 had a chance to speak with Hutchinson about his foreign policy views on the Israel-Hamas War, and he said the United States needs to continue supporting Israel.

“If there had not been a response, those hostages would still be there,” Hutchinson said in November. “That military response, going after Hamas, should not diminish, and we have to be committed to that.”

Arkansas is holding its primary on “Super Tuesday” on March 5, 2024, along with 14 other states and American Samoa.

XNA detaching from the City of Highfill

In September, the Northwest Arkansas National Airport approved a resolution to annex itself from the city of Highfill.

Arkansas Act 769 was passed that granted regional airports the right to detach from the municipalities they are located.

“[Highfill doesn’t] really do anything in terms of road and maintenance infrastructure,” Olivia Tyler, XNA’s public affairs manager, said. “They don’t do anything in terms of equal division of sales tax.”

A 2% sales tax on all XNA transactions went to Highfill, Tyler said.

There is still administrative work to take care of before the detachment becomes official, which could take months to complete.

Highfill Mayor Chris Holland said in September the detachment by the airport put some city projects on hold.

“We’ve already started making budget adjustments to account for the lost revenue,” Mayor Holland said. “We’re also working on bringing in some commercial development to help with the lost revenue as well.”

Tontitown Landfill dispute

In Tontitown, the Waste Management Eco-Vista Landfill has been under pressure from Mayor Angela Russell and nearby residents.

However, the Arkansas Pollution and Ecology Commission decided to expand the landfill, which was met with opposition. Mayor Russell said she would appeal the committee’s decision.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders deployed the Arkansas National Guard, which arrived on Dec. 21, to test the air quality of the landfill.

“Finally someone is listening. Finally someone’s sending people to help us because that’s what we want,” Mayor Russell said. “We want someone down here — that’s knowledgeable about this — to tell us what it is that we’re breathing.”

‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Lawsuit

HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs (pictured) partner with Cornerstone Building Brands to promote Ply Gem Mastic siding and accessories. (Photo: Business Wire)

A lawsuit was filed against Dave and Jenny Marrs — stars of the HGTV show “Fixer to Fabulous” that is set in Northwest Arkansas — Feb. 7.

Matthew and Sarah McGrath claim that the Marrs failed to perform upgrades to their home, breaching a contract the two parties had agreed on.

A five-day jury trial is set for Sept. 23, 2024, at the Benton County Courthouse.