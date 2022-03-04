FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tune in on March 7 to KNWA, FOX24 and KXNW to watch the 7th annual Give Kids a Miracle Telethon benefiting Arkansas Children’s Northwest (ACNW).

You’ll see firsthand the impact ACNW has on patients and families. For just $20 a month, you can become a Miracle Maker and help Dash and kids like him have a healthier tomorrow filled with hope.

The Give Kids a Miracle Telethon fundraises in conjunction with the Arkansas Dance Marathon, which is held on the campus of the University of Arkansas. Students from the university will simultaneously fundraise from a Dance Marathon “push,” or recruitment event, during the Give Kids a Miracle Telethon.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 7th annual Give Kids a Miracle Telethon with KNWA, FOX 24, KXNA and our incredible volunteer fundraisers, Arkansas Dance Marathon,” said Taylor Speegle, Arkansas Children’s Foundation’s executive director of philanthropy. “Thanks to the generous support of the Northwest Arkansas community, Arkansas Children’s is able to continue pursuing its mission of providing care close to home to the children of our region.”

Text ACNW to 51555 or click the button below to give online.