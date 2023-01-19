FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA/FOX24 got to spend time with Landie Storlie’s third-grade EAST students at Bob Folsom Elementary in Farmington on Jan. 19.

EAST stands for Education Accelerated by Service and Technology.

The students find problems in the school and community and work to solve them.

KNWA/FOX 24 reporter Rebecca Brown and news director Lisa Brence as well as KNWA’s Chelsea Helms spent some time with the class to share what it’s like working in news.

A couple of students talked about their favorite part of the day and what they learned in the video above.

The students also shared a newscast created for their Folsom News Station where they share upcoming community events and what’s on the lunch menu for the day.