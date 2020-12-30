KNWA/FOX24’s top 5 most-clicked headlines of 2020

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: People wearing masks and gloves wait to checkout at Walmart on April 03, 2020 in Uniondale, New York. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — One thing many can agree on is that 2020 was not a regular year.

The world is dealing with a pandemic that has changed the way of life.

Because of COVID-19, people died, became sick, lost jobs, and businesses closed, to name a few situations.

Most people socially distanced, stayed home, learned how to Zoom/Skype, students shifted to virtual school or online learning, and we all probably watched a lot of television.

Regarding viewing habits, here are the stories viewers and readers checked out the most in 2020.

Getty Images.

TOP 5 LOCAL STORIES ACCORDING TO DIGITAL ANALYTICS

  • Hospital Issues Statement on Serious Public Health Emergency in Northwest Arkansas. June 10. 
  • Latest Walmart Store Changes: Operating Hours, Special Shopping Hours, Item Limitations and More. March 18.
  • Walmart Announces Cyber Monday 2020 Deals. November 27.
  • Walmart Making Changes: Associates Cite Layoffs in Bentonville. July 30.
  • Two Leflore County Men Arrested for Numerous Charges Including Desecration of a Human Member. October 20.

TOP 5 OVERALL STORIES ACCORDING TO DIGITAL ANALYTICS

  • Woman Goes Viral on TikTok after Quitting Her Job at Walmart. November 5.
  • Hospital Issues Statement on Serious Public Health Emergency in Northwest Arkansas. June 10. 
  • Latest Walmart Store Changes: Operating Hours, Special Shopping Hours, Item Limitations and More. March 18.
  • 45 Year Old Wedding Ring Set Lost After Being Dropped Off at Kay Jewelers for Repair. October 13.
  • Walmart Announces Cyber Monday 2020 Deals. November 27.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers