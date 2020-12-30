KNWA/FOX24’s top 5 most-clicked headlines of 2020

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — One thing many can agree on is that 2020 was not a regular year.
The world is dealing with a pandemic that has changed the way of life.
Because of COVID-19, people died, became sick, lost jobs, and businesses closed, to name a few situations.
Most people socially distanced, stayed home, learned how to Zoom/Skype, students shifted to virtual school or online learning, and we all probably watched a lot of television.
Regarding viewing habits, here are the stories viewers and readers checked out the most in 2020.
TOP 5 LOCAL STORIES ACCORDING TO DIGITAL ANALYTICS
- Hospital Issues Statement on Serious Public Health Emergency in Northwest Arkansas. June 10.
- Latest Walmart Store Changes: Operating Hours, Special Shopping Hours, Item Limitations and More. March 18.
- Walmart Announces Cyber Monday 2020 Deals. November 27.
- Walmart Making Changes: Associates Cite Layoffs in Bentonville. July 30.
- Two Leflore County Men Arrested for Numerous Charges Including Desecration of a Human Member. October 20.
TOP 5 OVERALL STORIES ACCORDING TO DIGITAL ANALYTICS
- Woman Goes Viral on TikTok after Quitting Her Job at Walmart. November 5.
- 45 Year Old Wedding Ring Set Lost After Being Dropped Off at Kay Jewelers for Repair. October 13.
