KNWA/FOX24’s top 5 most-clicked headlines of 2020

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: People wearing masks and gloves wait to checkout at Walmart on April 03, 2020 in Uniondale, New York. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — One thing many can agree on is that 2020 was not a regular year.

The world is dealing with a pandemic that has changed the way of life.

Because of COVID-19, people died, became sick, lost jobs, and businesses closed, to name a few situations.

Most people socially distanced, stayed home, learned how to Zoom/Skype, students shifted to virtual school or online learning, and we all probably watched a lot of television.

Regarding viewing habits, here are the stories viewers and readers checked out the most in 2020.

TOP 5 LOCAL STORIES ACCORDING TO DIGITAL ANALYTICS

Hospital Issues Statement on Serious Public Health Emergency in Northwest Arkansas. June 10.

Latest Walmart Store Changes: Operating Hours, Special Shopping Hours, Item Limitations and More. March 18.

Walmart Announces Cyber Monday 2020 Deals. November 27.

Walmart Making Changes: Associates Cite Layoffs in Bentonville. July 30.

Two Leflore County Men Arrested for Numerous Charges Including Desecration of a Human Member. October 20.

TOP 5 OVERALL STORIES ACCORDING TO DIGITAL ANALYTICS