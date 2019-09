FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — NBC host Seth Meyers will be sipping from a familiar mug on Thursday.

Late Night with Seth Meyers features mugs from different NBC affiliates every night, and, on Thursday, the KNWA cup will be featured on the host’s desk.

Thursday’s guests include actor Glenn Howerton, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and author Margaret Atwood.

You can catch Late Night with Seth Meyers and the KNWA mug tonight at 11:35 p.m.