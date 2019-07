DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse abruptly removed KNWA/NBC from their lineup. Call 855-937-9469 NOW and tell DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse to return KNWA and demand they bring back your local news and shows like America’s Got Talent, Ellen’s Game of Games and Dateline.

Attention DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers!

Call 855-937-9469 now and tell DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse to bring back KNWA.