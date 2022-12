BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you missed the Bentonville Christmas Parade this year, you have another chance to see it from home.

KNWA will air the 2022 parade on Dec. 25 at 11 a.m. The program is hosted by Downtown Bentonville, Inc.

This year’s parade featured more than 1,000 participants and 106 floats from all across Northwest Arkansas.

The parade will also be livestreamed here.