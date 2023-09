BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and Arkansas Urology is helping spread awareness through its Kickoff to Men’s Health Event.

The event will take place on Thurs., Sept. 14 at the AU Clinic in Bentonville located on SE Macy Rd. It’ll last from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Free prostate cancer screenings will be available during the event.