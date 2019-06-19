KNWA Today: 21st Annual Juneteenth Celebration

It’s the oldest known celebration commemorating the abolishment of slavery.

Happening this weekend is the 21st annual Juneteenth Celebration.

Stephanie Adams and J’Onnelle Colbert-Diaz join us this morning to talk more about it.

The celebration commemorates the anniversary of African American emancipation. The event features an old-fashioned cookout, live performances, activities and playground for kids, free health fair with screenings including medical and dental from the NWA Community Clinic, musical entertainment and more.

The University of Arkansas police department hosts games for all ages including a dunk tank, 3 point shot and football throw.

There are other games and inflatables for the kids including ice cream, and much more!

