ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Animal Shelter will be offering adoption services throughout the rest of the month thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation.

According to the shelter, since the beginning of 2022, its population has been at or near capacity.

The shelter is located at 2935 West Oak St. in Rogers. It’s open from 10 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. Tuesday – Saturday.

You can find more information by calling 479-621-1197 or visiting the shelter’s website.