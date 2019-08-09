KNWA Today: Bella Vista Hope for the Future workshop

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — Having a loved one diagnosed with Alzheimer’s can be overwhelming, along with sifting through all the information and resources out there.

We’re joined by Matt Elmore, Executive Director of Alzheimer’s Arkansas with details on the Bella Vista Hope for the Future event.

The workshop is at Concordia of Bella Vista on August 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hope for the Future is a free, annual workshop through which Alzheimer’s Arkansas offers education and support to caregivers.

This workshop provides family and professional caregivers with general information regarding Alzheimer’s disease and its progression, tools, knowledge, and techniques to improve caregiving skills.

You can find out more information and register for the event by clicking here.