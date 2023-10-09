FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks has a packed calendar for the month of October.

Two events featured on KNWA Today included the Autumn Harvest Gala and the Halloween Costume Parade.

Autumn Harvest will take place Tues., Oct. 10 from 5:30 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. The Gala is one of BGO’s signature fundraisers with money going towards helping sustain the garden. Tickets are $100. You can purchase tickets and read more about the event online.

The Halloween Costume Parade will take place Weds., Oct. 25 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Preschoolers and parents are encouraged to dress up, explore the garden, and go trick-or-treating! You can find more information here.