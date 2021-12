FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tuesday, Dec. 7 2021 marks two years since Fayetteville Police Ofc. Stephen Carr was killed in the line of duty.

You can support the police department by donating blood during the special drive hosted by the City of Fayetteville and the Community Blood Center.

The blood drive will run from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. at the Fayetteville Town Center. Appointments are encouraged, you can make one by visiting this website.