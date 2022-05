FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Brewgrass Festival is back to celebrate its fifth year this weekend at the Historic Fayetteville Square.

The family-friendly event includes live music, drinks, and food trucks! It starts at 2 P.M. and ends at 7 P.M.

Tickets are $10 for adults, and kids ages 17 and younger get in free, you can purchase online or at the door. Proceeds support Arkansas Justice Coalition.