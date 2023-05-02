

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks (BGO) is set to host its 15th annual Chefs in the Garden event on May 23.

Chefs in the Garden is a showcase and competition of the area’s top restaurants. Attendees will have the opportunity to walk through the gardens, listen to live music, watch cooking demonstrations, and sample the work of local chefs. The event also includes local beer, wine, and cider tastings. The event has been nominated for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame’s best “Food-Themed Event.”

The tickets for Chefs in the Garden cost $75 for BGO members and $90 for non-members. Proceeds from the event will support the nonprofit garden, and a portion of each ticket sale will benefit the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.