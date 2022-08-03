FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local art therapy studio, MyTByDesign, is hosting a community paint night Friday evening to raise money for their “Mighty Kids” program. The event will take place at Six Twelve Coffeehouse and Bar August 5th at 7 p.m., and will also feature a live performance from DJ Soulfree.

The founder of MyTByDesign, Lakisha Bradley, says the Mighty Kids program is designed to help provide skills to kids that are essential to adult life, such as public speaking, finance management, and personal confidence.

Bradley says that the community paint night will cost $15, but welcomes larger donations. All money raised will go towards funding the future of the Mighty Kids Program.

More information about MyTByDesign and the mighty kids program can be found here.