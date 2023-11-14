SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The Children’s Safety Center of Washington County helps children overcome abuse.

The center provides services including advocacy, forensic interviews, medical, therapy, and prevention training.

When a child leaves the center, they’re allowed to choose a stuffed animal for themselves. For many, it’s the first time they’re getting to make a choice.

You can help the safety center by donating stuffed animals for these kids. You can view their wishlist online which will be shipped right to them.