BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nov. 1 is the start of Dia de los Muertos, a two-day holiday also known as Day of the Dead. It’s a celebration where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives.

Latinas en Bici, a local non-profit, is hosting its annual Dia de los Muertos bike ride and want the community to come out and celebrate.

The event will take place Sat., Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at Bike Rack Brewery in Bentonville.

There are different rides offered for all levels of experience. You can find more information and register to get a ticket online.