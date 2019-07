FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Children’s Safety Center is bringing the circus to you with their annual event.

Emily Rappe Fisher and Kirby Harris join us to share details on this year’s Dream Big charity gala.

The gala will take place at the Fayetteville Town Center benefitting Children’s Safety Center.

The event is on Saturday, July 20, from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Tickets are $75 and KNWA’s evening anchor Jennifer Peñate will be the emcee.

For more information on the gala, click here.