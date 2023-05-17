FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas (SPSFNWA) is reminding eligible residents to apply for support for their Fall semester before the nonprofit’s upcoming deadline. The organization, which aims to empower single parents through education and financial assistance, is accepting applications through June 15th.

The SPSFNWA helps single parents in the region overcome financial barriers and achieve higher education.

To qualify for support, applicants must be residents of Benton, Washington, Madison, or Carroll counties in Northwest Arkansas and must be the primary custodial parent of at least one minor child. Additionally, they must demonstrate financial need, be enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited higher education institution, and maintain satisfactory academic progress.

The support provided by SPSFNWA goes beyond financial assistance. The organization also offers a range of supportive services to single parents, including academic and career counseling, mentoring programs, and access to childcare services.

Interested applicants can find more information and access to the application form on the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas’ official website.