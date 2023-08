FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) – United Way of Northwest Arkansas is hosting its annual “Fill the Bus” campaign this Summer.

On Friday, August 4, the nonprofit will park vehicles outside of Walmart Supercenters throughout Washington and Benton counties to gather school supply donations for kids in our area.

You can learn more about the campaign and how you can get involved by watching the interview attached above, or by visiting United Way of Northwest Arkansas’ event page.