FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thursday kicks off the first of many Juneteenth events happening this weekend.

Fort Smith Juneteenth Celebration starts tonight at 7 p.m. at the Riverfront Park Amp. TBC Brassbannd will be performing.

Sunday, June 19, you can enjoy more live music from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. also at the Riverfront Park Amp. Comedian Joe Torry will host, the U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors, jazz artist Rodney Block and Fort Smith native Genine Latrice Perez will perform.

64.6 Downtown and the Fort Smith Round Table partnered up to host the celebration.