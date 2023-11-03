FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Smokehouse Players say their upcoming performances of “Other Desert Cities” will be free to the public, with one night benefitting a local nonprofit.

The theater performance, directed by Billy Chase Goforth, will follow the story of a family full of secrets, and their battle to reveal them, or keep them hidden.

The shows will be November 9-11, with the show on the ninth benefitting Magdaline Serenity House, a local nonprofit women’s shelter. All shows are free to attend at the Ozark Mountain Smokehouse.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. on show days, and the performances will begin at 7:30 on those evenings.