FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Country music band “The Powell Brothers” will perform in Fayetteville on Thursday, December 8th, as a part of their free “Nashville Hits the Roof” concert series.

On KNWA Today, the band first revealed their Thursday set will feature their new song “Be Somebody,” alongside their widely-promoted single “Drive.”

The performance will take place at Fayetteville’s Tin Roof at 8 p.m., for no additional charge. The Powell Brothers will follow up Thursday’s performance with appearances in Kansas City and St. Louis over the weekend.