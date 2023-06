FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is hosting its free “Terrific Tuesday Nights” event series this summer. Every Tuesday evening through this August, the garden will host a variety of family-friendly programming, offering a range different community-driven programming.

While the events are free, registration is required. You can see the full upcoming schedule through the garden’s website, linked here.