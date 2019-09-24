KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award, September 2019- Hal Freeman

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — (KNWA) With the 2019-2020 academic year now underway in Northwest Arkansas, KNWA and Post Consumer Brands works to recognize area teachers, counselors, and coaches who are doing their part to positively impact the lives of others, while Making Better Happen in the classroom and beyond.

Hal Freeman of Springdale High School was honored as the Golden Apple Award recipient for the month of September 2019. Freeman serves as a social studies teacher and is known for his sense of humor, compassion and overall connection with each of his students.

Mr. Freeman is also known for his “Perge Papers”, where twice per school year students are able to write him a personal letter to discuss any topic of their choice. In return, Mr. Freeman writes students back with heartfelt words of encouragement.

“Everybody remembers how difficult it was to be a teenager and a lot of times you just don’t feel like you’re heard. A lot of times teachers spend more time with kids than their parents do. I try to give them the opportunity to be heard.” said Freeman.

Mr. Freeman said he took on the profession of teaching to help students realize their potential while encouraging them to achieve anything leading to their success.