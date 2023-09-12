CANEHILL, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Historic Cane Hill is welcoming everyone to its upcoming Harvest Festival.

It’ll take place Saturday, Sept. 16 by the Cane Hill College. According to its website, visitors can enjoy a country breakfast, food trucks, live music, an Arts and Eats market, and sorghum pressing demonstrations.

There will also be a kid’s zone with free face painting and activities from the Scott Family Amazeum.

The Ozark Country Breakfast starts at 7 A.M. Festival activities start at 8 A.M.

You can the full schedule and purchase tickets online.