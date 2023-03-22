FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the weather starts to warm up and the flowers begin to bloom, we get to enjoy the beauty of our state and with that comes keeping it clean and preventing litter.

You can help keep Arkansas beautiful by participating in the Great American Cleanup. This year’s GAMC runs from March 1 through May 31.

Anyone can participate by registering online. You can either host your own cleanup or sign up as a volunteer at an event near you.

According to KAB Director Colbie Jones, last year nearly 18,000 people volunteered from all 75 counties across the state.