FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Later this month, the Magdalene Serenity House will be celebrating the achievements of its graduates and their healing and recovery journey.

The mission of the Magdalene Serenity House is to heal, empower, and help women recover who have experienced sexual exploitation, addiction, and incarceration.

The Rebuilding H.E.R. event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5:00 – 6:00 P.M. at the Fayetteville Public Library Event Center.

