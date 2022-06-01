NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/FOX24) — The Samaritan Community Center will be distributing tickets for its BackPacks for Kids giveaway starting on June 2nd. The tickets, which are first come first serve, will allow parents or caregiver to pick up a backpack full of supplies for free later this summer. The program aims to distribute around 4,000 backpacks to kids who otherwise may not have the opportunity to have something new for the school year starting in the Fall. ‘

More information on the ticket distribution or how you can support the Samaritan Community Center is available here.