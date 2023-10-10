BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — For years the Rampy Foundation has raised money for multiple sclerosis Research. Their next event is taking everyone back in time to the 70s.

Disco Ball for MS is a “groovy” costume gala to fund care for MS.

The event will take place Sat., Oct. 14 at Thaden School in the Great Hall from 6:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M.

According to the Rampy MS Research Foundation, funds support researchers at the Unversity of Arkansas-Medical Sciences, Northwestern University, and the University of California- San Francisco.

Nearly 1 million people are living with MS in the United States.