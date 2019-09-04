KNWA Today: ‘Real men wear aprons’

An evening of Live music, food and a cooking competition hosted by the OZL chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Can real men wear aprons?

Of course! And to prove it, the men of the Omicron Zeta Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. plan to show you how it’s done.

The organization will host its ‘Real Men Wear Aprons’ event on Saturday, September 7th in Bentonville, at the Peel Mansion Museum & Heritage Gardens.

Clement Ogunyemi and Brandon Claybrook stopped by KNWA Today to share details about the upcoming event which will include LIVE entertainment, food, and a cooking competition for men to show off their culinary skills.

The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. For ticket info, click here.