FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fort Smith Museum of History is hosting its rodeo-inspired exhibition for around one more month.

The Boyd Gallery exhibition, “Bulls, Broncs, Beauties and Books: 90 Years of the Old Fort Days Rodeo,” highlights the history of the Old Fort Days rodeo, and the impact it’s had on Fort Smith. The exhibition will run through July 29th.

Anyone interested in catching the exhibition before it’s gone can head to the museum’s main location on Rogers Avenue during regular museum hours, which are 10:00 am to 4:00 pm from Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for veterans and military members, and $2 for children ages 6 to 15. Kids under the age of six are free.

For more information on this exhibit, or the other opportunities available at the Fort Smith Museum of History, you can visit their website, linked here.