KNWA Today: Springdale Farmers’ Market

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — If you’re looking for something to do with your family over the next several weeks, the Springdale Farmers Market could be the perfect spot for you.

We’ve got Carol Butler with us this morning to tell us about the farmers market.

The Springdale Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday through Saturday, October 26.

Vendors will provide fresh, locally produced, healthful food items and some homemade crafts.

For more information on the farmers market, click here.