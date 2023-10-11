BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prepare for the ultimate showdown, it’s the Doxies versus the Corgis.

This year’s Wiener Take All Competition will take place Sat., Oct. 14 at the Bella Vista Softball Fields from 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

According to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter’s website, Long little dogs will be racing to claim the title of Fast and Furry. Other contests include the Music Sit, “Wanna Be” race for any breed that wants to race, and a costume contest.

You can register your pet to compete online for $40. You can also come out to the event to just watch the pets compete for a title! All proceeds will go back to the Bella Vista Shelter and its mission to find dogs a home.