$1.5M set aside for veterans’ legal clinic in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor and attorney general are setting aside $1.5 million to create a legal services clinic for military veterans.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Tuesday announced they were each allocated $750,000 to create the University of Arkansas Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law’s Veterans Legal Services Clinic. The clinic is the first of its kind in Arkansas and will enable students at the law school to provide legal services free of charge to veterans throughout the state.

Enrolled students will be trained to represent veterans on various legal issues under the supervision of a clinical facilitator. The clinic will also provide free continuing legal education for practicing attorneys on veteran-specific legal issues.

