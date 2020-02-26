12 jurors selected for the capital murder retrial of Mauricio Torres

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Twelve jurors have been selected to serve on the jury for the capital murder/battery retrial of Mauricio Torres, as of Wednesday morning, February 26.

The jury will be composed of seven women and five men. Three alternate jurors are yet to be selected.

The case is expected to be underway by the end of this week, according to Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Torres is accused of sexually assaulting his then 6-year-old son with a stick while on a family camping trip in Missouri in 2015. The child later died in Bella Vista, Arkansas, as a result of the injury, according to court testimony by a medical examiner in 2016.

In 2016, Torres was convicted of capital murder/battery and sentenced to death, but the decision was overturned by the Arkansas Supreme Court in 2019.

The reason the court overturned the conviction is because the crime happened in Missouri (and Arkansas authorities could not use rape to “substantiate” the capital murder conviction).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss