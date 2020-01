LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — A total of 13 people have died from the flu in Arkansas this flu season.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 2 pediatric deaths were reported nationwide this season.

The geographic spread of influenza was reported as widespread in 39 states and regional in 9 states.

Since September 29, 2019, 5,800 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 1,100 positive tests reported this week.