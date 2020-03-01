14-year old boy saves grandma from house fire

SPRINGDALE, Ark, (KNWA) — A 14-year-old boy being called a hero after saving his grandmother from a house fire in Springdale and Tuesday he was recognized by the city.

Austin Steele was getting ready for bed at his grandmother’s house in Springdale on January 18th when he smelled a strong odor. “I smelled something really bad then ​I heard a pop. I looked into the hallway and I just saw an explosion of fire. I was blocked between the hallway so that I couldn’t get to grandma right away.”

Austin ran into the bedroom down the hall closed the door, put a towel at the bottom to stop the smoke from pouring in. He then made his way to a window where he escaped to run and alert his grandma. ​

Austin said, “I had to get out of the window, go through the courtyard and start banging on her door to get her out.”

“I could tell that he was in a panic so I got out immediately through the garage,” said his grandma Donna Steele.

Donna said a defective valve in the furnace sparked the flames, damaging her home. She said it will take several months before she can move back in until then she is staying in Fayetteville with her daughter. “It will need a lot of work, a new roof, some new bathrooms ringing and flooring.”

On Tuesday, Austin was honored by the city of Springdale for his quick action and heroic act, receiving the Good Samaritan Award. “I feel pretty confident that I was able to get my grandma out. I feel better about myself and I feel happy,” said Austin.

“I think it’s a God thing because Austin wasn’t there the night before but he wanted to sleepover. It worked out perfectly. I’m just so thankful to be out alive.”