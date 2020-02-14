15+ cats abandoned in Greenwood home

DISCLAIMER: Some of the following images may be difficult to see.

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA) — The Greenwood Police Department is investigating an animal abuse case, involving more than 15 abandoned cats.

Greenwood Police called an animal rescue team, the Artemis Project, on Wednesday, February 12, about a home with multiple cats in pretty bad conditions.

Artemis Project Boardmember Mary Scott said when they walked in, it was atrocious.

Scott said there was feces and urine everywhere and inches of cat hair on every counter.



They believe they have been trapped in the home for at least a year.



Most of the cats rescued were injured.

They have skin problems and upper respiratory issues.



Both Scott and Artemis Project Boardmember Jennifer Reddout said they are glad the police department is holding the owners accountable.

“If anyone sees any kind of neglect or abuse we really need people to be the eyes and ears for these animals that have no voice,” Scott said.

“It’s very sad to see that people still treat animals this way but we’re so happy that we have such a great group right now that we’re able to come in and help these animals and get them the care that they need and give them a second chance at life,” Reddout said.

The Artemis Project team will go back to the house on Thursday (Feb. 13) to get five more cats, then they will search to see if there are anymore hiding.

The team said they are going to need a lot of help with medical work on the cats.

“We are just really in dire need of fosters for these cats a lot of them are not as socialized as we need them to be because they have been alone for at least a year in that house,” Scott said. “We need fosters, and we really need monetary donations for their medical care.”

Scott said any kind of cat food or bedding donations would be greatly appreciated.

This investigation is still ongoing and the Greenwood Police Department couldn’t release any more information.

Stay with KNWA News as more updates become available.