19-year-old man dies in alleged accidental shooting in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A 19-year-old man was killed on Friday in Springdale after another man allegedly accidentally shot him with a stolen gun, according to the Springdale Police Department.

Police identified the victim as Pedro Pena.

Police say they were dispatched to 3465 Eagle Crest at approximately 1:43 p.m. on Friday in response to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found Pena with a gunshot wound to the neck. Pena was transported to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale where he was pronounced dead.

Fernando Ortiz, 18, was also at the residence when officers arrived. Police were told there were three other men at the home at the time of the shooting who had since left the scene.

According to police, Ortiz voluntarily went to the department to be interviewed, along with all three males who had previously left the residence.

Police were also able to locate the weapon used in the shooting, which was reportedly stolen out of Springdale in June 2019.

After examining the crime scene and interviewing everyone present at the time, police say “it was determined that the group of males was hanging out and Fernando Ortiz was playing with the gun when he pulled the trigger fatally striking Pena in the neck.”

Ortiz, 18, was arrested on charges of felony manslaughter, aggravated assault, and theft by receiving firearm.

According to Springdale Police, the investigation is still ongoing and further details will be released when they become available.