FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The first dispensary in Fayetteville is expected to open soon.

Acanza Health in Fayetteville will be inspected Thursdasy, Sept. 5 by Alcoholic Beverage Control officials.

Once inspections are passed, owners will open the shop on the date they decide.

The dispensary is located on McConnell Avenue near the Washington County Fairgrounds.