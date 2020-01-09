$2.1 million pledged to support purchase of advanced manufacturing equipment

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced $2.1 million will support the purchase of Advanced Manufacturing Equipment for the Fort Smith Public Schools career and technology center.

Career education partners primed to provide high quality, high-skill training opportunities for area high school students.

The development of this center is a Career Planning partnership project, and was approved as a part of the district’s Vision 2023 Capital Improvement Program by Fort Smith and Barling voters in May 2018.

Phase 1 programming includes Advanced Manufacturing, Health Care Sciences, and Information Technology.

The career education center scheduled to open in August 2021.