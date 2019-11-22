2 Arkansas regional airports get $3M in grant money

WASHINGTON (KNWA) — Arkansas lawmakers release federal funds for airport improvements at two regional locations.

U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, and Representatives Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman made the announcement on Friday, November, 22.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) awarded Fayetteville’s Drake Field $1.25 million in grant funding. The plan is to improve the terminal building, according to the statement.

DOT awarded Pine Bluff Regional Airport nearly $1.8 million to build a taxiway.

“These grants are part of a larger Trump administration push to invest in the nation’s air travel system, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

John Boozman: “Local airports are valuable assets for our communities and infrastructure is key to expanding economic opportunities in these areas. These investments will improve safety and efficiency at Drake Field in Fayetteville and Pine Bluff Regional Airport by allowing the two airports to implement upgrades that are important to long-term growth and development in Arkansas.”

Tom Cotton: “These improvements to Drake Field in Fayetteville and Pine Bluff Regional Airport will increase regional connectivity and spur future economic growth. I’m grateful for Secretary Chao’s investment in Arkansas.”

Steve Womack: “Transportation infrastructure is vital to economic growth and a valuable resource for residents and businesses. This investment in Drake Field will enhance safety and modernize the facility to ensure long-term value. I thank Secretary Chao and the Administration for their continued work to support the Third District.”

Bruce Westerman: “Maintaining and improving our airports is critical for the safety and convenience of travelers across our country. This investment in Pine Bluff will provide more opportunity for air travel in Arkansas’ Fourth District and further the economic growth we have seen under this administration.”

