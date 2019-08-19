2 firefighters injured after battling house fire over the weekend

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Two Nob Hill firefighters were injured after battling a fire on Sunday.

The original call came in around 4:30 p.m Sunday for a home on Beartrap Road that was fully involved.

Fire Chief Gary Hull of Nob Hill said it’s a one-lane road and the fire truck had to be backed in.

Two firefighters were injured because they were overcome by the heat.

Central EMS evaluated the firefighters and released them. They are expected to be okay.

Hull said the fire department was on scene within three minutes of the call

Fire is still on the scene trying to figure out the cause of the blaze. The fire is still too hot to investigate.