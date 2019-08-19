2 men with extensive criminal history arrested for meth

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Two men were arrested when law enforcement found four pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the trunk of their car.

The Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force learned some meth was being transported through Washington County on Saturday, August 17, according to a Springdale police department Facebook post.

Detectives identified the possible suspects, and Washington County Deputies along with Arkansas State Police Troopers helped make contact with the two men in Springdale.

Rickey Bickford, 58, of Cassville, Missouri, and Ricky Crisp, 44, of Garfield, Arkansas were arrested by the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force detectives for Trafficking a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Conspiracy to Deliver (Methamphetamine).

Rickey Bickford (L), Ricky Crisp (R)

Bickford posted a $5,000 bond and was released from the Washington County Detention Center (WCDC) on Sunday, August 18. He’s due back in court for a drug trafficking charge on September 16, 2019.

Crisp is still in custody at the WCDC being held on a $3,500 bond for drug trafficking and conspiracy. His court date is also September 16, 2019.

Bickford (Sr.) was placed on 10 years probation after pleading guilty to four felonies on July 2014: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver, simultaneous drug possession and firearms, drug paraphernalia and illicit still. “Defendant was sentenced as a habitual offender,” according to the Washington County sentencing report.

Court documents show that on March 1999, Crisp was sentenced to two concurrent 14-year prison terms for two counts of second-degree murder. The case involved the hot car deaths of his 16-month-old daughter, Vicky Crisp, and 4-month-old niece Sidney Pippin. The girls died on April 25, 1998, when Crisp and a friend (Justin Avery Griffith of Pea Ridge) left the girls in a car on a rural road in Benton County while the men hunted for “arrowheads.”